San Jose Councilmember Omar Torres arrested in investigation into lewd acts with a child

Officers arrested San Jose Council Member Omar Torres on Tuesday as part of an investigation into alleged lewd acts with a child, police said.

Police began their investigation into Torres after they said they discovered sexually explicit text messages that allegedly referenced minors. San Jose police were originally investigating extortion claims, of which Torres said he was a victim, when they found the messages.

Torres' attorney has said the messages were "outrageous fantasy and role play."

Since the investigation was made public, Torres has missed city council meetings, faced calls to resign and had a recall attempt started against him.

However, a recall will not be necessary as Torres handed in his resignation on Tuesday before his arrest, Councilmember Bien Doan said.

"Today, following an extensive investigation, the execution of a search warrant, and his arrest, Omar Torres has resigned from his position on the San Jose City Council. This action marks a crucial step toward accountability, and I am pleased he has finally stepped down in the best interest of the people of District 3," Doan said in a statement.

Before his resignation, the San Jose City Council had already moved to remove him from several committees. The city council unanimously voted to "remove District 3 Councilmember Omar Torres from all Council-assigned appointments."

"While we don't have the tools we need to fully remove him from office as the community has asked us to do, we can and have stripped him from all committees, boards and commissions," said Mahan, in the press release, at the time.

KPIX reached out to Torres' attorney for further comment.

Police said more information about the arrest will be provided during a press conference on Wednesday.