San Francisco sets record for rainiest July week since 1850, adding to its unusual summer

San Francisco has officially tied its record for the number of days with rain in July, and it did so in a record-breaking way.

July is typically the driest month of the year. And while it is normally foggy in downtown, it doesn't average more than .01 inches of rainfall for the entire month.

This year, however, there have been five days where measurable rain fell in downtown San Francisco, tying the old record of rainy days from 2022. But what makes 2025 stand out is that all the rain fell in the past week: July 21, 22, 25, 26 and 27.

That makes the past week the rainiest July week ever recorded in San Francisco, and the records go back to 1850.

So far, .08 inches of total rain has fallen this month, tying for the 11th wettest on record. It isn't a lot, but San Francisco usually averages .01 inches for the entire month.

With what has been an unusually cold summer, San Francisco could yet break the record for the most rainy days in July.