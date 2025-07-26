San Francisco experiencing coldest summer since 1982, with only two days above 70 degrees

People in the Bay Area have probably noticed it's been a chilly July, and summer in general, but with all of the fog/mist keeping the region cool, there has technically been measurable rainfall during what is normally the driest month of the year.

Downtown San Francisco observed rain for four days of the past seven, including Saturday morning.

It's not a lot, but it's better than normal by about sixfold.

The marine layer has been keeping the area way cooler than normal. In fact, it's the city's coldest summer since 1982.

There have been 14 days this year with temperatures above 70 degrees, but only two occurred during the summertime.

Normally, the city would have seen 14 days at or above 70 degrees just at this point in the summer, June 1 - July 25. Cooler-than-normal conditions will continue through the end of the month and the beginning of August.