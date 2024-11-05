San Francisco Bay Area and California election results and maps show live vote count

Alongside the presidential race, California voters in the San Francisco Bay Area are deciding on a host of key contests in the 2024 election.

Voters across California will choose a new U.S. senator, decide on competitive congressional races and weigh in on 10 statewide ballot propositions.

Among the most high-profile measures are Proposition 3, which would enshrine the legal right to same-sex marriage in the state constitution; Proposition 32, which would increase minimum wage to $18 an hour; and Proposition 36, which would increase penalties for some theft and drug crimes.

San Franciscans will decide whether to elect Mayor London Breed, or to select a new leader. Oakland voters will determine whether Mayor Sheng Thao will be recalled and Alameda County residents will also decide on DA Pamela Price's potential ouster.

Here are the top contests, with results updated in real time.

President - California election results

U.S. Senate - California election results

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 2

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 4

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 8

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 10

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 11

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 12

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 13

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 14

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 15

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 16

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 17

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 18

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 19

Other California election results

California statewide proposition 2: Approve $10 billion school construction bond

California statewide proposition 3: Reaffirm same-sex marriage rights

California statewide proposition 4: Approve $10 billion climate change bond

California statewide proposition 5: Allow local taxes and bonds for affordable housing

California statewide proposition 6: End forced prison labor

California statewide proposition 32: Raise minimum age to $18 an hour

California statewide proposition 33: Allow cities to expand rent control

California statewide proposition 34: Restrict use of health care funds

California statewide proposition 35: Create permanent tax to fund Medi-Cal

California statewide proposition 36: Increase penalties for retail theft and fentanyl

California State Senate races

California State Assembly races

Other San Francisco-area results

Bay Area county election results