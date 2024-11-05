Marin County, California 2024 election results show live vote count

California voters in Marin County are deciding on a host of local races and measures.

Among the races to watch: the battle for the U.S. House of Representatives, District 2 where incumbent Democratic Rep. Jared Huffman is expected to hold onto his seat for a seventh term. He is being challenged by Republican candidate Chris Coulombe.

The race for State Assembly, District 12 is between the incumbent Democratic Assemblymember Damon Connolly and Republican challenger Andy Podshadley.

Here are all the contests, with results updated in real time.