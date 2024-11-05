Santa Clara County, California 2024 election results show live vote count

California voters in Santa Clara County are deciding on a host of local races and measures.

Among the races to watch is the battle to succeed retiring longtime Rep. Anna Eshoo in the U.S. House of Representatives 6th Congressional District, pitting former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo against South Bay Assemblyman Evan Low. The district encompasses the western part of the county along with parts of coastal San Mateo County and the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The Board of Supervisors, District 2 race to succeed Supervisor Cindy Chavez, who was termed out, is between her chief of staff Betty Duong and former City Councilmember Madison Nguyen.

Here are all the contests, with results updated in real time.