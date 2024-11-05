San Francisco County, California 2024 election results show live vote count

California voters in San Francisco County are deciding on a host of local races and measures.

The biggest race is for mayor, with incumbent London Breed trying to fend off a host of challengers in the ranked-choice race. They include former interim mayor Mark Farrell, Levi Strauss heir and city hall outsider Daniel Lurie, and two members of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors — board president Aaron Peskin and former labor organizer Ahsha Safaí.

There are also six seats on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in play as well as the San Francisco Sheriff's Office and the San Francisco District Attorney's Office, with recalled DA Chesa Boudin replacement Brooke Jenkins running to retain her job against Ryan Khojasteh, a prosecutor she fired.

Another race to watch is the highly-contested battle over the future of the Great Highway between Lincoln Way and Sloat Boulevard. Proposition K would permanently ban automobile traffic along the two-mile stretch of the Upper Great Highway, creating a new park and opening the roadway to cyclists and joggers as is currently done on weekends.

Here are all the contests, with results updated in real time.