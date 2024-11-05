Sonoma County, California 2024 election results show live vote count
California voters in Sonoma County are deciding on a host of local races and measures.
Among the races to watch are:
- California State Senate, 3rd District, where Democratic candidate Christopher Gabaldon and Republican candidate Thom Bogue lead a slate of five candidates. The district, currently represented by termed-out state Sen. Bill Dodd, stretches across Sonoma and Napa wine country, and parts of Yolo and Solano counties.
- U.S. House of Representatives, District 2, where longtime incumbent Democratic Rep. Jared Huffman is being challenged by Republican candidate Chris Coulombe.
- U.S. House of Representatives, 4th District, pitting incumbent Democratic Rep. Mike Thompson against a challenge by former Davis resident and school board member John Munn.
- Sonoma County Measure J, which would ban farms designated as Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations.
Here are all the contests, with results updated in real time.