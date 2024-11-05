Sonoma County, California 2024 election results show live vote count

California voters in Sonoma County are deciding on a host of local races and measures.

Among the races to watch are:

California State Senate, 3rd District, where Democratic candidate Christopher Gabaldon and Republican candidate Thom Bogue lead a slate of five candidates. The district, currently represented by termed-out state Sen. Bill Dodd, stretches across Sonoma and Napa wine country, and parts of Yolo and Solano counties.

U.S. House of Representatives, District 2, where longtime incumbent Democratic Rep. Jared Huffman is being challenged by Republican candidate Chris Coulombe.

U.S. House of Representatives, 4th District, pitting incumbent Democratic Rep. Mike Thompson against a challenge by former Davis resident and school board member John Munn.

Sonoma County Measure J, which would ban farms designated as Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations.

Here are all the contests, with results updated in real time.