San Mateo County, California 2024 election results show live vote count

California voters in San Mateo County are deciding on a host of local races and measures.

One of the races to watch is the battle for the U.S. House of Representatives, District 16. Former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and South Bay Assemblyman Evan Low are vying to represent the seat long held by retiring Rep. Anna Eshoo. The Silicon Valley district encompasses parts of coastal San Mateo County, western Santa Clara County, and the Santa Cruz Mountains.

In the State Assembly, District 19, two Democrats — educator David Lee and San Francisco Supervisor Catherine Stefani — are looking to capture the seat held by incumbent Assemblymember Phil Ting, who is termed out of office.

Here are all the contests, with results updated in real time.