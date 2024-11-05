Napa County, California 2024 election results show live vote count

California voters in Napa County are deciding on a host of local races and measures.

Among the races to watch is U.S. House of Representatives, 4th District, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Mike Thompson is seeking to hold onto his seat. He is being challenged by former Davis resident and school board member John Munn.

The race for California State Assembly, 4th District, is between Democratic incumbent Cecilia-Aguiar-Curry and Republican challenger Darren Ellis, who advanced as a write-in candidate in the March primary.

In the California State Senate, 3rd District, five candidates are vying for the seat after the March primary. The leading contenders are Democratic candidate Christopher Gabaldon and Republican candidate Thom Bogue, who came in second in the primary.

Here are all the contests, with results updated in real time.