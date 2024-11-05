Contra Costa County, California 2024 election results show live vote count

California voters in Contra Costa County are deciding on a host of local races and measures.

The races include the 10th Congressional District where incumbent Democratic Rep. Mark DeSaulnier seeks to hold off Republican challenger Katherine Piccinini.

Two Democrats, state Assemblyman Tim Grayson and San Ramon City Councilmember Marisol Rubio, are vying to represent a newly-drawn state Senate District 9.

Here are all the contests, with results updated in real time.