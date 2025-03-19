Social media personality Ricci Wynne, who spotlights San Francisco crime and drug use, indicted on child porn charges

Social media personality and viral video creator Ricci Wynne, who frequently posts videos of San Francisco crime and drug users, was indicted on child pornography charges by a federal grand jury.

The 39-year-old Wynne is already facing human trafficking charges following his arrest in November. The arrest happened a day after he and a woman were detained at San Francisco International Airport, where his iPhone was seized.

Wayne has pleaded not guilty to charges of pimping and pandering by procuring.

The new indictment filed on Tuesday charges Wynne with two counts of producing child pornography in April and October of 2022. The complaint alleged Wynne coerced two minors "to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct."

Court documents indicate Wynne is in federal custody. A message seeking comment from his attorney on the new charges was not immediately returned.

If convicted on the new charges, Wynne would face a minimum of 15 years in prison to a maximum of 30 years and a $250,000 fine along with a minimum of five years of supervised release.

At the time of his arrest in November, Wynne had been on federal probation after pleading guilty in 2019 to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, court documents show.