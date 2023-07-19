Video: Food delivery driver carjacked as YouTuber conducts interview on SF crime; Thief flees while driving in reverse

A food delivery driver in San Francisco was carjacked while he was double-parked to pick up an order in an incident captured on video during an interview about the state of crime in the city.

The incident happened on July 13 on Mission Street near 7th Avenue in the city's SoMa District. The delivery driver had just run into a Square Pie Guys restaurant to pick up his order when his car was stolen, according to witness Ricci Wynne.

The San Francisco resident and social media personality said he was doing an interview with YouTuber Andrew Callaghan about the city's crime issues when he saw a Prius traveling in reverse with the driver's side door open.

The carjacker jumped into the car and clipped the door on another car, as he continued backing up quickly down the block, Wynne said.

"Let me tell ya, peoples are just robbin' individuals right in broad daylight, reversing down the street, with the door flipped off, I mean, it's wild out here," said in Ricci in his Instagram video. "San Francisco, we need to clean this whole situation up, it's getting ridiculous."

"Sadly, the individual that was working that day tried to give chase - on foot, mind you, still holding the food that he had picked up from the restaurant, which you gotta give him some credit for his tenacity on that, but sadly he was not able to catch the guy and he got away," Wynne told KPIX.

Two other delivery drivers, one on a scooter and another in a blue car, tried to follow the suspect, but were unsuccessful, he added.

"Square Pie Guys is actually a very popular pizza here in the Bay Area right now, so a lot of times the Uber Eats drivers or the DoorDash drivers are kind of lined up there waiting for their delivery to be ready," said Wynne. "So I think they're kind of like brothers in arms, if you will. So when they seen one of their coworkers getting robbed for their car, I felt like they had empathy for him."

The vdeo shows Callaghan running alongside the victim, asking him what happened in an interview.

"It's very hard to decipher what was going on in that video, it's so wild. It almost feels cinematic like it was staged."

It's unclear where the Prius ended up.

Wynne, who often films videos showing decay in SoMa and the Tenderloin and his interactions with drug users, said he was completely shocked by this scene.

"What I witnessed is basically an attack on the working class people," he said.

KPIX has reached out to SFPD for details on this incident.