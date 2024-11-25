San Francisco social media personality arrested on suspicion of pimping

A San Francisco social media personality was arrested on suspicion of pandering and pimping, police said on Monday.

Police identified him as 39-year-old Ricci Wynne. Wynne, who CBS News Bay Area has interviewed before, posts videos of crime and drug use that happens in the city.

According to police, officers were investigating a previous incident when they detained Wynne and a woman just before 9 p.m. Sunday at the San Francisco International Airport.

Wynne, who is on probation, had his home on the 300 block of Fremont Street searched by police. While investigating, police said they obtained probable cause to arrest Wynne.

He was arrested and booked into the county jail on suspicion of pimping and pandering.

The woman who was detained was released, police said.