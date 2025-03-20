San Francisco police, sheriff's deputies raid open-air drug market at Market St. and Van Ness Ave., arrest dozens

For at least the third time in the last two months, San Francisco law enforcement raided an open-air drug market where sellers and users congregated in a high-profile area of the city, authorities said Thursday.

The sweep happened before dawn Thursday at the intersection of Market Street and Van Ness Avenue, one of the most highly-transited locations in the city. Police officers and Sheriff's deputies swooped onto the area around the All-Star Cafe, a 24-hour establishment next to the Muni Metro entrance where drug dealers and users are frequently seen loitering.

Two Sheriff's Office buses were seen parked on Market Street next to portable tables set up for deputies and officers to process those arrested. Police said roughly 40 people were arrested in the raid.

San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto told CBS News Bay Area that the raid was part of a renewed effort by law enforcement to target drug and crime hotspots across the city.

"We were out there continuing our efforts to disrupt the drug market areas that have been identified by the community and by all of our efforts trying to make sure we can move people along, arrest, cite, book people in for drug possession, drug use, being in a known drug area," said Miyamoto. "This is all part of our ongoing efforts to help clean up the streets and get the people the help that they need."

Earlier this month, an overnight raid at 16th Street and Mission Street was aimed at the illicit drug activity and illegal vending of suspected shoplifted merchandise. Hours later, the street vendors and open drug sales and use resumed as if nothing had happened, but the following week, police set up an RV-sized mobile command unit to remain parked at the location indefinitely.

Last month, a much larger operation was launched at Jefferson Square Park a few blocks west of City Hall, where rampant drug use earned it the name "Zombie Park." Dozens of people were arrested in an operation by the Police Department, Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and other agencies.

Critics have argued that these operations only displace users and dealers, shifting the problem to other neighborhoods. However, last month Police Chief Bill Scott said the pressure on drug dealers and open-air markets will not stop and people who continually offend will be held in jail instead of being cited and released.