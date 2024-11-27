San Francisco social media personality Ricci Wynne pleads not guilty to pimping charges

The San Francisco social media personality arrested in connection to human trafficking offenses last weekend pleaded not guilty Wednesday, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said.

Ricci Wynne, 39, was arraigned on charges of pimping and pandering by procuring, the DA said. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Wynne, a social media personality who posts videos of crime and drug use in the city, was arrested Sunday night.

Police said Wynne and a woman were detained at the San Francisco International Airport just before 9 p.m.

According to police, officers searched his home on the 300 block of Fremont Street and found probable cause to arrest him.

The DA on Wednesday said Wynne allegedly had phones that "contained evidence of sex advertisements for a woman, communications of the woman being available to have sex in exchange for money, and the collecting of money."

Police said officers were investigating a previous incident when they detained Wynne, and the woman was later released.

Prosecutors asked for Wynne to remain detained while he awaits trial. However, he was temporarily released so he could go into federal custody. He was ordered to return to the court on Dec. 6.

His preliminary hearing is on Dec. 12.