November King Tides are approaching in the Bay Area. Here's what to expect

From Nov. 15-17, the next King Tide event will return to the Bay Area.

King Tides, also known as Spring Tides, are naturally occurring and predictable events revolving around the alignment of the sun, moon, and Earth.

"Tides are long-period waves that roll around the planet as the ocean is "pulled" back and forth by the gravitational pull of the moon and the sun as these bodies interact with the Earth in their monthly and yearly orbits," according to NOAA.

Tides are typically higher than normal during a new or full moon and when the Moon is at its closest point to Earth, also known as the perigee. This month, the Full Beaver Moon coincides with the perigee, creating the King Tide event.

This will make for some of the highest and lowest tides of the year, showcasing an even more dramatic coastline. When King Tides occur during floods or storms, water levels can rise higher and have the potential to cause great damage to the coastline and coastal property.

To view real time footage of areas that may be flooded due to King Tides, please follow these instructions:

1️⃣Visit https://t.co/KVn9yua3xF.

2️⃣Click QuickMap "Options" menu.

— Southern Marin Fire District (@SMFDinfo) November 14, 2024

Although King Tides are not directly impacted by climate change, scientists study these King Tide events to help visualize future sea level rise and its impacts on the coastal communities.

Low tides make for great times to explore tide pools that are only uncovered a couple times of a year during these King Tide events.

To find the timing of tides closest to you, visit NOAA's website. Great tide pool locations in the Bay Area can also be found on NOAA's site.