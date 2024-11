Bay Area set to experience "King Tides" this weekend. Here's what to expect Zoe Mintz reports on what "King Tides" are as the phenomenon is set to happen over the weekend. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv