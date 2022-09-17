Mosquito Fire crews strengthen lines, brace for arrival of gusty winds from rare September storm

FORESTHILL, Placer County -- Firefighters battling the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra foothills were taking advantage of favorable conditions to secure control lines around the fire ahead of the arrival of a storm system and gusty winds on Saturday.

Cal Fire reported moderated fire behavior Friday because of a smoke inversion, and crews continued to build control lines to the north and east of the fire perimeter. Evacuation orders were also lifted for portions of the community of Georgetown Friday afternoon.

Mosquito Fire: Placer County evacuation map | El Dorado County evacuation map | Cal Fire incident page

However, the weather was expected to be the biggest challenge for firefighters over the next few days. Winds on Saturday were forecasted to hit 20-25 mph gusts along the ridges of the fire area, with the potential to spread embers and start spot fires, Cal Fire said.

While the winds will arrive Saturday, the main weather front was expected to arrive early Sunday with rainfall expected to last through Wednesday. The rain is not expected to put out the wildfire and warmer, dry weather is expected later next week. Firefighters will use this weather system as an opportunity to make significant progress in containing the fire, Cal Fire said.

Any significant rainfall will likely threaten records for the month. September is usually one of the driest months of the year so the forecast is surprising for the drought-parched region.

Cal Fire firefighters monitor a backfire during the Mosquito fire in Foresthill, an unincorporated area of Placer County, California on September 13, 2022. JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

As of Saturday morning, the Mosquito Fire has burned 71,292 acres - about 111 square miles - and was 21% contained. It is the largest wildfire in California this year.

The wildfire began on September 6 in the area of Mosquito Road and OxBow Reservoir east of Foresthill in Placer County. At least 78 homes, businesses or other structures have been destroyed. Some 3,400 firefighters are battling the wildfire.