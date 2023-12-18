Actor Jonathan Majors found guilty on 2 charges in domestic assault trial

Marvel Studios cutting ties with Jonathan Majors after guilty verdict Marvel Studios cutting ties with Jonathan Majors after guilty verdict 02:22

NEW YORK -- A Manhattan jury on Monday found actor Jonathan Majors guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Jurors deliberated for about six hours over a span of three days, and poured over clashing narratives about what happened inside and outside an SUV on Canal Street on the night on March 25.

The jury sent several notes requesting to re-watch video evidence, have charges clarified and testimony read back, before finding Majors guilty on two of the four charges.

In the end, they determined Majors recklessly, but not intentionally, injured Jabbari and harassed her outside the SUV after the altercation.

Majors sat emotionless in court as the verdict was read. His family stayed silent after the verdict was handed down.

Majors, 34, is known for his roles in "Creed III" and Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." After the verdict, Marvel said the studio will not be moving forward with Majors.

Jonathan Majors leaves a courtroom in New York, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. Majors was convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend during a confrontation in New York City earlier this year. A Manhattan jury convicted the Marvel star Monday of one misdemeanor assault charge and one harassment violation. Seth Wenig / AP

Prosecutors said Majors assaulted Jabbari after she saw a romantic text from another woman on his phone and grabbed it.

Jurors saw photos of what doctors confirmed were Jabbari's broken finger and lacerated ear. Jabbari said Majors inflicted those injuries on her in an effort to retrieve his phone.

Majors' defense said Jabbari was the instigator and, "The only thing that broke in the back of the SUV was Grace's heart."

The defense showed video of Jabbari partying at Loosie's Nightclub less than an hour later with strangers she met on the street, and played the 911 call Majors made when he couldn't get in touch with Jabbari the next morning.

NYPD officers found Jabbari inside the closet of their Chelsea apartment. According to officers, she seemed delirious and was wearing only a shirt.

There was no video evidence inside the SUV, only testimony of the driver who described Jabbari as the aggressor.

The jury found there was enough evidence to convict Majors on two counts: reckless assault and harassment.

The judge set Majors' sentencing for Feb. 6. and issued a new order of protection, barring him from any contact with his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. He faces up to a year in prison.

Majors attended each day of the trial, but did not take the stand.