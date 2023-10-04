Heat dome settles over Bay Area with advisory issued starting Thursday morning

SAN FRANCISCO -- A heat dome is beginning to build over the Bay Area, leading to an initial warming Wednesday that will give way to a serious spike in temperatures and a heat advisory starting late Thursday morning.

Daytime highs are expected to be in the high 70s to 80s on the coast, in the 80s around the bay, rising to the high 80s to 90s inland, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents can expect high temps Wednesday afternoon about 7-12 degrees above average. According to KPIX Chief Meteorologist Paul Heggen, Thursday, Friday and Saturday represent the peak of the heat wave.

A heat advisory has been issued by the Bay Area office of the National Weather service starting at 11 a.m. Thursday morning and extending until 11 p.m. Friday evening.

The area covered by the advisory includes San Francisco, the South Bay, Santa Cruz Mountains and the Bay shoreline. The weather service said highs in the upper 80s to near 100 can be expected.

We have issued a Heat Advisory in effect 11 AM Thursday through 11PM Friday for the South Bay, Santa Cruz Mtns, and the Bay shoreline, including San Francisco. Highs in the upper 80s to near 100 can be expected. Stay hydrated and check in on your neighbors!#CAwx pic.twitter.com/uVLLa9rPOu — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) October 4, 2023

While it will be warmer than usual, it's still not likely that the region will see many many records set. Moderate Heat Risk will exist throughout much of the Bay shoreline for the next few days.

Temperatures will back down on Sunday. By Monday and Tuesday of next week, the region will be running a few degrees below-average. While there is a slim probability of a shower Monday night into Tuesday as well, there is not much confidence in that scenario at this point, with forecasters predicting just a 20%-30% chance of precipitation.