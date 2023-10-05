Expanded heat advisory goes into effect for greater Bay Area as region roasts amid rising temps

SAN FRANCISCO -- An expanded heat advisory issued by the Bay Area office of National Weather Service went into effect late Thursday morning as residents felt another spike in high temperatures due to a heat dome that has settled over the region.

According to KPIX Chief Meteorologist Paul Heggen, Thursday and Friday will see the peak of the current heat wave. The heat advisory will remain in effect through 11 p.m. Friday evening. Highs those two days will reach the mid-to-upper 80s in San Francisco and Oakland, with readings in the high 90s to 100s inland. Even the coast will be seeing thermometer readings rising up to 80° between now and Friday afternoon.

Max temps of over 90 degrees are expected across much of the interior valleys, the Santa Lucias, and the Santa Cruz Mountains, and portions.

The heat advisory was expanded Thursday morning to include the coastal areas of the Monterey Bay, the northern Salinas Valley, and Carmel Valley.

The Heat Advisory goes into effect at 11 am today and has been expanded to include the coastal areas of the Monterey Bay, the northern Salinas Valley, and Carmel Valley. #CAwx #CAheat pic.twitter.com/hDwzWSdlRD — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) October 5, 2023

Residents are advised to practice heat safety, stay hydrated, and avoid strenuous activities during peak heating in the afternoon.

As warm as the temperatures will get, it's still not likely that the region will see many records. The heat will ease off very slightly on Saturday, but highs will still be well above normal.

Temperatures will back down on Sunday, and by Monday and Tuesday of next week we'll be running a few degrees below-average. Still a chance of a shower Monday night and early Tuesday, but it's just a 30%-40% chance.