Bay Area air quality advisory issued over smoke from Gifford Fire in Central California

An air quality advisory has been issued for the Bay Area, amid concerns about wildfire smoke drifting into the region.

The Bay Area Air District said smoke from the massive Gifford Fire in Central California is expected to move over the area Tuesday. Smoky, hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke is possible, particularly at higher elevations.

Burning in the Las Padres National Forest, the Gifford Fire started on Aug. 1 and has become the largest wildfire in the state so far this year. As of Tuesday morning, the fire has burned 122,065 acres (190.72 square miles), an area larger than the city of San Jose.

Air Quality Advisory: Smoke from the Gifford Fire is expected to impact air quality in the Bay Area on Tuesday. Check https://t.co/U3NGKXoUWV and take steps to avoid exposure. Learn how at https://t.co/7iAAf0acK9. pic.twitter.com/B3TqML2NhJ — Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) August 12, 2025

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire is 33% contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Air quality officials said wildfire smoke contains fine particulate matter and other harmful pollutants and exposure is unhealthy, even for short periods of time. The elderly, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly vulnerable.

To avoid wildfire smoke, officials urged people to stay indoors until smoke levels subside, if possible. Other tips include setting car vent systems to recirculated air, to use indoor filtration or to go to a location with filtered air, such as a library or mall.

Residents can check the EPA Fire and Smoke Map for the latest air quality readings and to see if smoke is affecting your area.