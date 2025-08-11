Gifford Fire in California's Central Coast reaches "mega fire" status, burns more than 119,000 acres

The Gifford Fire burning in California's Central Coast in Santa Barbara County has reached "megafire" status and has become the state's largest fire in 2025.

As of Monday afternoon, the blaze has reached 119,214 acres and is 33% contained as more than 4,000 firefighters continue battling flames, according to Cal Fire. The fire burning in the rugged Garcia Wilderness of the Los Padres National Forest and is threatening nearly 3,000 structures.

Gifford Fire burns more than 119,000 acres in Los Padres National Forest on August 11, 2025. Flames sweep through rugged terrain near Santa Maria, California, forcing evacuations and endangering nearby communities and wildlife BENJAMIN HANSON/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

The California Interagency Incident Management Team 5 (CIIMT 5) says the fire is moving north and northwest toward the Huasna Valley and communities including Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo, Santa Margarita and Carrizo Plains. Overnight, the fire crossed containment lines in the northeast, just south of Machesna Wilderness.

The CIIMT 5 says crews will continue to reinforce lines along Avenales Ranch Road, the Salinas River bed, Hi Mountain Road, Caldwell Trout Creek, and the Huasna River. They are also "preparing to launch a 36-hour strategic firing operation," which is set to begin in the evening.

Ground and aerial crews hope to reduce vegetation ahead of the main fire. Incident meteorologists will also be monitoring conditions to help provide spot weather forecasts.

The fire erupted on Aug. 1 around 3:44 p.m. on Highway 166 near Gifford Trailhead. Firefighters from Los Padres quickly responded to separate fires along the north side of the highway and, within 15 minutes, mapped over 800 acres.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 6: Firefighters watch as the Gifford Fire burns on August 6, 2025 in Los Padres National Forest, California. The blaze had consumed more than 91,000 acres and was nine percent contained as of Wednesday evening. Eric Thayer / Getty Images

What is a mega fire?



After burning more than 119,000 acres, the Gifford Fire has reached "mega fire" status.

A "mega fire" is defined as a wildfire that burns more than 100,000 acres of land, according to the U.S. Interagency Fire Center.

The Gifford Fire has become the largest wildfire in California in 2025, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuation orders and warnings

After the Gifford Fire broke out, officials quickly issued evacuation orders and warnings, which were later expanded.

Officials urge residents who live within evacuation warning zones to be prepared to leave their homes at a moment's notice, if conditions worsen. Individuals who need extra time to evacuate, such as people with disabilities or those with large animals, should leave immediately.

An evacuation center has been established at the New Life Student Center at 941 N. Oak Park Way, Pismo Beach. The American Red Cross is working to provide assistance to those impacted by the fire. They can be reached at 805-678-3073.

Several animal shelters have also been established for small and large animals.

For large animals:

Large Animals, please call the County Animal Services Disaster Hotline at 805-681-4332.

Horse Emergency Evacuation Team (HEET) at 805-466-7457

Paso Robles Event Center, Equestrian Center, 2198 Riverside Ave, Paso Robles, CA

The Elks Rodeo Grounds is open for large animal evacuation at 4040 Highway 101, Santa Maria. Enter the Morningside Drive Gate 2.

Small/domestic animals, the following locations are available:

San Luis Obispo County:

SLO County Animal Services - 875 Oklahoma Ave, San Luis Obispo; Please call (805) 781- 4800 for assistance and in advance of arrival so staff can prepare.

Santa Barbara County:

548 W Foster Rd, Santa Maria (open until 6 p.m.)

1501 W Central Ave, Lompoc (open until 6 p.m.)

5473 Overpass Rd, Goleta (open until 6 p.m.)

111 Commerce Dr, Buellton (open to 5 p.m.)

Road closures

Several roads remain closed as crews continue to battle the fire and try to increase containment.

Huasna Townsite south at Huasna and Huasna East at the same intersection.

Huasna Road is restricted to residents and essential traffic only.

Huasna Road East of School Road is restricted to residents and essential traffic only.

Lopez at Orcutt is restricted to residents and essential traffic only.

Lopez Drive at the dam (right behind the area where vehicles can use to turn around).

Pozo Road at Santa Margarita Lake is restricted to residents and essential traffic only.

Pozo Road at River Road is restricted to residents and essential traffic only.

State Route 166 remains closed between US 101 in Santa Maria and Perkins Road in New Cuyama. Non-emergency traffic will not be allowed east of Tepusquet Road or west of Perkins Road. There are exceptions.