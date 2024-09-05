Driver in deadly wrong-way DUI crash on Hwy 85 that killed woman, teen boy faces murder charges

The driver in the fatal wrong-way DUI collision that killed a woman and a 14-year-old boy on State Route 85 last week was released from the hospital Thursday and booked into jail on multiple charges including two counts of murder, authorities said.

A wrong-way crash in South San Jose killed two people, according to the California Highway Patrol. CBS News Bay Area

The crash happened on Monday, Aug. 26, when the driver of a white Toyota Tacoma that was speeding in the wrong direction on northbound Highway 85 near Saratoga Avenue in South San Jose crashed into a Tesla. The woman driving the Tesla and a 14-year-old boy passenger died.

The woman who died was later identified as 47-year-old San Jose resident Rebecca Olsen by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office.

According to a press release issued by the San Jose office of the California Highway Patrol the driver in the crash -- identified as 39-year-old Duncan McQuarrie, was released from the hospital and transported to the Santa Clara County Jail Booking facility Thursday afternoon.

McQuarrie was booked at 2:40 PM on two counts of murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, driving under the influence causing injury, reckless driving, and reckless driving causing injury.