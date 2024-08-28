Watch CBS News
San Jose woman killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 85 identified

The San Jose woman killed in a wrong-way crash on Monday was identified by the coroner's officer on Wednesday.

She was identified as 47-year-old Rebecca Olsen, of San Jose, by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office.

The 14-year-old boy who died in the crash, and was in the same vehicle as Olsen, was not identified.

Around 3:40 p.m. on Monday, the California Highway Patrol said it began getting calls about a pick-up truck speeding in the wrong direction on northbound Highway 85, near Saratoga Avenue.

About 10 minutes later, the driver of the truck slammed into a Tesla. Olsen and her 14-year-old passenger were killed in the crash.

The CHP identified the suspect in the wrong-way crash as 39-year-old Duncan McQuarrie. He was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

The CHP on Tuesday said he remained hospitalized and that they would be recommending felony manslaughter charges to the district attorney. 

