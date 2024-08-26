Watch CBS News
Crime

Wrong-way crash kills 2 on northbound Highway 85 in South San Jose; lanes closed

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now afternoon edition 8-26-24
PIX Now afternoon edition 8-26-24 08:09

A deadly crash in San Jose Monday blocked all lanes on northbound Highway 85, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP officer Ross Lee said a pick-up truck traveling the wrong direction on Highway 85 crashed into a Tesla, around 4 p.m., near the Saratoga offramp.

According to the CHP, two people in the Tesla died, and the driver of the pick-up truck was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

There was no estimated time of reopening. Drivers could take Highway 101 to avoid the shutdown.

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.