Wrong-way crash kills 2 on northbound Highway 85 in South San Jose; lanes closed

A deadly crash in San Jose Monday blocked all lanes on northbound Highway 85, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP officer Ross Lee said a pick-up truck traveling the wrong direction on Highway 85 crashed into a Tesla, around 4 p.m., near the Saratoga offramp.

According to the CHP, two people in the Tesla died, and the driver of the pick-up truck was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

There was no estimated time of reopening. Drivers could take Highway 101 to avoid the shutdown.