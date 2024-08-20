Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers California's delegates to Kamala Harris at Democratic National Convention, sealing her nomination

In a made-in-California moment, Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered the state's delegates to Vice President Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, ceremonially nominating her for president.

Surrounded by members of the California delegation including civil rights and labor leader Dolores Huerta, Los Angeles Rep. Maxine Waters, California Democratic Party Chairman Rusty Hicks and House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, Newsom spoke as he cast the state's 482 votes from the floor.

"I've had the privilege for over 20 years to see that future taking shape with a star in an Alameda [County] courtroom by the name of Kamala Harris," Newsom said. "I saw that star. I saw that star fighting for criminal justice, racial justice, social justice. I saw that star get even brighter as attorney general of California, as a United States senator and as the vice president of the United States of America."

Newsom added that Harris "has always done the right thing; a champion for voting rights, civil rights, LGBTQ rights, rights for women and girls."

"Democrats and independents, it's time for us to do the right thing and make Kamala Harris the next president of the United States of America," Newsom said.

Harris had already received the votes of 99% of the participating delegates earlier in August during the Democratic National Committee's virtual roll call vote.

It's a turning point in both Harris and Newsom's political futures — two Democratic stars from the Golden State — one now running for the highest office, the other who will be termed out of office in January 2027.

Both cut their teeth in San Francisco politics. He was the mayor, she was the district attorney. The two were once seen as rivals for higher office.

In 2015, when then-U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer announced she would not seek re-election, then-Lt. Gov. Newsom sat out that race to campaign for governor.

Harris quickly jumped into the race, cruising to victory over then-Orange County Rep. Loretta Sanchez in 2016.

Harris and Newsom have long been viewed as potential future Democratic candidates for president.

Newsom has maintained a high profile in the Democratic Party, frequently criticizing former President Donald Trump and debating onetime Republican candidate and current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Newsom has also been an outspoken proponent for abortion rights and gun control on a national level.

Newsom campaigned for President Joe Biden this year and initially remained one of his staunchest supporters after Biden's debate stumble, dismissing calls for the president to step down from the Democratic ticket.

"I will never turn my back on President Biden. Never turn my back on President Biden, I don't know a Democrat in my party that would do so," he said after the debate.

When the president announced he would be dropping out of the race and endorsing Harris last month, Newsom said it was "the last thing he was expecting."

But now, Newsom and California are throwing their full support behind Harris for president.