Gov. Newsom set to speak about California's battle against wildfires

By Cecilio Padilla

CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state leaders are set to speak on Wednesday about the wildfires California has seen in recent weeks.

The governor is expected to talk about how the state is responding to the incidents and preparedness efforts.

As temperatures have skyrocketed, California has also seen a number of destructive wildfires. 

The press conference, which is being held in the Sacramento area, is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. 

