Newsom was on his treadmill when he learned Biden dropped out of race: "Last thing I was expecting on a quiet Sunday"

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says President Joe Biden's announcement that he would be dropping out of the race for president took him by surprise.

On Newsom's new podcast "Politickin'" with retired NFL star Marshawn Lynch and agent Doug Hendrickson, the governor shared that he was working out when the news came over the weekend.

"I wasn't sitting down when I got the word, I was on my treadmill," Newsom said in the first episode of the podcast, which was released Wednesday. "That was the last thing I was expecting on a quiet Sunday."

Newsom announced the podcast earlier in July, noting that it would be a weekly topical conversation between three unlikely collaborators.

The first episode of the podcast was supposed to be released on July 15, but it was postponed after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Aside from a written statement, Newsom's remarks on the podcast are his first public comments about Biden's announcement. Newsom has also endorsed Kamala Harris' candidacy for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination.

Wednesday's premiere episode, "The Last 48 Hours," runs an hour and 18 minutes long and also features Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green as a guest. The show is being distributed by the iHeartPodcasts network.