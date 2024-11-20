Dangerous surf conditions a concern for those along the Bay Area's coast

In Pacifica, like other spots along the coast, the potentially dangerous surf conditions are more of an issue than the rain being caused by the storm.

But for kite surfers like Peter Crocker and Nano Prefuti, the gusty conditions that many look at as miserable are perfect.

"It was awesome. Super strong. It's freezing though. I can't feel my feet," said Prefuti.

The big waves brought on by this week's storm may be fun for kite surfers, but those at the nearby harbor patrol said they can also spell disaster for others like boaters.

"Currently it's gale conditions, so we've got our storm flags up. You'll see the double pennant flags flying on our flag up front in the office. So, you'll see 25 to 30 knot winds and gusts of 45, sometimes a little bit more. Sea states are pretty big. We're talking about 11 to 15-foot waves and 13-foot swell out of the south at 11 seconds, so it's pretty nasty out there," said Julio Abdallah with Pillar Point Harbor Patrol.

Those conditions raise the chances boats could get damaged or even capsize and it comes after we've already seen several boats capsize up in Bodega Bay this month killing multiple people.

The harbor patrol is cautioning everyone to take this storm seriously.

"For the people that are, own boats that go out to the ocean, I highly advise not to go out in these types of conditions. There's no reason to go out at the moment currently. No one's fishing for anything," said Abdallah.

For those kite surfing, they say even they are taking precautions, monitoring the winds to make sure they don't get too bad. But as long as conditions stay safe, they said they'll be back out here through the whole storm.

"This is the spot for high wind especially the winter storms, so as long as it's here, someone will be here for sure," said Crocker.