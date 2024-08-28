CHP crackdown in Oakland leads to over 800 arrests in 6 months, Newsom says

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced the results of an ongoing California Highway Patrol crackdown on the streets of Oakland, touting more than 800 arrests over the past six months.

In a statement Wednesday, the governor's office said the increased CHP presence since February has led to 803 arrests, along with the seizure of 81 illegal firearms and the recovery of 1,641 stolen vehicles.

"Our ongoing presence and the results yielded by the CHP in Oakland demonstrates the state's commitment to prioritizing public safety," Newsom said. "All Californians should feel safe in their communities, and the state will continue its work to put criminals on notice and families more at ease."

In February, Newsom announced the deployment of 120 officers in what was described as a "surge" operation, focusing on crimes such as auto theft, retail crime and violent crime. The initial surge led to more than 71 arrests and the recovery of 145 stolen vehicles following the first week.

Since then, multiple operations have taken place involving the Highway Patrol in Oakland and the East Bay. The governor's office said an operation in July, along with recently installed license plate readers, led to an arrest in a recent freeway shooting case.

Along with additional officers, the California Attorney General's Office has taken on prosecuting certain cases originating in Alameda County.

Earlier this year, the state offered prosecuting resources to Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price's Office to take down organized drug related criminal enterprises. Last month, Newsom redeployed the resources, saying her office was not being cooperative. Price has disputed the claims by the governor.