Surge of CHP officers in Oakland nets 71 arrests, 145 stolen vehicles

The temporary surge of CHP officers in Oakland and the East Bay produced some significant results in the effort to fight crime, with dozens arrested and 145 stolen vehicles recovered, according to law enforcement.

Governor Gavin Newsom last week announced the increased deployment of state law enforcement in the region — including a temporary surge of 120 California Highway Patrol officers for a period of five days. On Wednesday morning, officials said the operation led to the arrest of 71 suspects as well as 145 stolen vehicles being recovered and the seizure of four firearms linked to crimes.

The release issued by the governor's office noted the results came "as part of CHP's regular and undercover operations."

The charges suspects were arrested for included possession of stolen property, auto theft, drug possession, DUI, and felony gun possession, in addition to arrests for outstanding warrants. The release noted that arrests by CHP during the operations also included the apprehension of a suspect from Berkeley who allegedly stole dozens of iPhones in an Emeryville Apple Store smash-and-grab. The cases will be referred to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

"Through coordinated efforts with local partners and increased deployment, CHP is making a difference and making Oakland and the East Bay safer," Newsom said in the release. "With 71 arrests, 145 stolen cars recovered, and illegal firearms and drugs seized, we're sending a clear message: crime will not go unchecked in Oakland and East Bay neighborhoods. I'm grateful for the men and women of the CHP who are assisting in the local-led effort to turn the tide."

Officials say CHP will be conducting additional unannounced surge operations in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies in the East Bay's high-crime areas to aggressively find and arrest suspects engaged in criminal activity. CHP will also continue to have an expanded and visible presence in Oakland focused on high-visibility enforcement to deter, investigate, and respond to criminal activity. There are currently 72 CHP officers assigned to the greater Oakland area assisting local law enforcement.

This deployment is not the first time Newsom has used the California Highway Patrol to increase law enforcement presence in the Bay Area. CHP were already deployed to Oakland back in August of last year in an effort to combat a string of high-profile carjackings and other armed robberies. He also deployed CHP and National Guard personnel in San Francisco to fight the fentanyl trafficking crisis in October.