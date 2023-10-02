9-year-old Charlotte Sena found safe after massive search in Upstate New York, suspect in custody

Police: 9-year-old Charlotte Sena found safe after massive search Police: 9-year-old Charlotte Sena found safe after massive search 01:04

NEW YORK -- Charlotte Sena, a 9-year-old girl who disappeared in Moreau Lake State Park over the weekend, has been found safe and a suspect is in custody, New York State Police said Monday evening.

Sena and her family were camping in the park, located about 45 miles north of Albany, when she went for a bike ride with friends Saturday and vanished.

Sena's bicycle was found abandoned and her mother called police to report her missing.

An Amber alert was issued Sunday morning as investigators believed there was a strong chance Sena was abducted.

Monday, the FBI joined the search. Crews used drones and bloodhounds to scour the 6,000-acre park.

"After a 48-hour-long search, Charlotte Sena has been found. Extremely grateful to @nyspolice, @NYStateParks police, and all of our partners who worked tirelessly to locate Charlotte and ensure she could return home safely to her family," Gov. Kathy Hochul said on X, formerly Twitter.

State police found Sena "in good health" inside a home after identifying a person who was in the same area of the park around the time she went missing.

The case "is still an active investigation," police said.