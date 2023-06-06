Satellite images show Canadian wildfire smoke enveloping U.S. East Coast as air quality deteriorates

Air quality alerts for millions of Americans Millions of Americans under air quality alerts as Canada wildfires rage 01:44

Smoke from wildfires in Canada is affecting air quality in parts of the U.S. Northeast, environmental officials said, and satellite images are showing the large-scale impact of the blazes.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Wednesday one of its satellites showed some of the smoke being "swept up" by a swirling system.

As we continue to monitor the widespread smoke from wildfires in Canada, @NOAA's #GOESEast 🛰️ can see some of it being swept up by a large swirling low pressure system. Numerous #AirQuality Alerts are in effect across the central and eastern U.S.



More: https://t.co/wJGBXDcNu2 pic.twitter.com/sEXwa8CouK — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) June 7, 2023

An air quality health advisory was in effect Wednesday for much of New York, according to the state's Department of Environmental Conservation. The advisory showed air quality was "unhealthy" for the New York City metropolitan area, Eastern Lake Ontario and Central New York. It said air quality was "unhealthy for sensitive groups" in Long Island, the Lower Hudson Valley, Upper Hudson Valley and Western New York. Air quality in the Adirondacks was "moderate," according to the advisory.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said New Yorkers should limit outdoor activity Wednesday, adding that children, older adults and those with heart or breathing problems may be "especially sensitive and should avoid outdoor activities during this time."

"This is an unprecedented event in our city, and New Yorkers must take precautions," he said.

#Wildfire smoke is impacting large portions of the Eastern United States. Stay up-to-date with air quality in your area: https://t.co/JqNDYaMFZT



Here’s what you can do to protect yourself when smoke is in the air ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tSika8unkw — U.S. EPA (@EPA) June 7, 2023

City leaders said the air quality has not been this bad since the 1960s, CBS News New York reported.

On Wednesday afternoon, skies in the greater New York City area were growing increasingly orange. New Jersey officials upgraded the state's air quality alert to "unhealthy," while the governor strongly advised residents to stay inside. He said his team was "vigilantly" monitoring the wildfires and their impact.

Smoke & haze continue to move in from the north. In this satellite loop, you can see a thicker plume over central NY and northern PA which will be shifting in over the next few hours. Expect a reduction in visibility, poor air quality & the smell of smoke. #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/Fzeq1u20Wh — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) June 7, 2023

Air quality warnings were also in effect in Maryland, St. Louis, Philadelphia and Delaware — with effects moving further down the East Coast. The National Weather Service in Atlanta, Georgia, said reduced air quality was possible Wednesday and into the night due to smoke from the Canadian fires.

More than 100 wildfires are burning across the Canadian border in Quebec and Ottawa, with more than 9.3 million acres "charred," The Weather Channel's Stephanie Abrams said on "CBS Mornings" Wednesday. And the smoke that has since drifted to the U.S. "could last for a while."

"There's going to be thick smoke pollution at least through Saturday, especially in the Northeast," she said.

Reduced air quality is possible today and tonight due to smoke from Canadian fires🔥. Particularly sensitive groups may be affected in North GA. Visit https://t.co/N4vGvi8AJF to check current air quality conditions.



Expect hazy conditions with red sunrise/sunsets🌅.#gawx pic.twitter.com/jMK6pdYEdQ — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) June 7, 2023

The National Weather Service advised people in the region to monitor their local air quality forecasts before spending time outdoors.

"Poor air quality can be hazardous," NWS tweeted. "Before spending time outdoors, check the air quality forecast. Make sure you aren't doing yourself more harm than good."

Poor air quality postpones sports across the Northeast

Major League Baseball and the WNBA are among the sports leagues postponing games due to the air quality.

The New York Yankees postponed their game against the Chicago White Sox until Thursday and the WNBA's New York Liberty postponed their game against the Minnesota Lynx. A makeup time for that game has yet to be announced. The National Women's Soccer League postponed its Wednesday match between NJ/NY Gotham FC and the Orlando Pride, which has since been rescheduled for August 9.

Down I-95 in Philadelphia, the Phillies postponed their game against the Detroit Tigers, which the teams hope to make up on Thursday.