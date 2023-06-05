Smoke from Canadian wildfires may impact Pittsburgh air quality

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) -- Smoke from wildfires in Canada is causing hazy skies above Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Health Department is warning it may even impact air quality this week.

The Allegheny County Health Department said wind will be coming out of the north for most of the week, bringing smoke to the area. If it causes fine particulate matter levels above the "moderate" range, the Health Department said residents will be given more information.

KDKA-TV First Alert Meteorologist Ray Petelin took a video showing the hazy skies over the Pittsburgh area.

#Smoke from the Canadian ##wildfires has returned to the our skies in # Pittsburgh. You can see in this timelapse the milky hue they leave behind. This will give us muted sunshine during the day and spectacular sunrises & sunsets. pic.twitter.com/Si53VXyM9B — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) June 5, 2023

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shared an experimental high-resolution rapid refresh model on Twitter that predicts where the wildfire smoke in the atmosphere is expected to move through Monday night. It shows very heavy smoke over the east coast.

The Health Department said its air quality program is monitoring the smoke with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

This experimental High-Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) model predicts where the wildfire smoke in the atmosphere is expected to move through tonight. The red and purple colors represent the highest levels of smoke. pic.twitter.com/57DiaDzLWA — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) June 5, 2023

A wildfire that forced thousands of residents from their homes in Canada's Atlantic Coast province of Nova Scotia is now contained, while a second wildfire remains out of control, officials said Sunday.

Nova Scotia's natural resources department said the Tantallon fire northwest of Halifax is now under control, meaning it is not expected to grow but is not yet out.

The blaze broke out a week ago, forcing 16,000 people from their suburban homes and destroying some 200 structures, including 151 homes.

But in Shelburne County in southwest Nova Scotia the largest in the province's history continues to burn out of control. The blaze covered 97 square miles as of Sunday morning and has destroyed at least 50 homes and cottages.

Hazy conditions from wildfires in Canada returns to the region. pic.twitter.com/uypsVagZJQ — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 5, 2023

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said the total number of active wildfires declined from 10 in the morning to five by mid-afternoon.