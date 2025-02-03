Next Northern California atmospheric river prompts flood watches, winter storm warning

The second in a series of atmospheric river storms is set to arrive in Northern California on Monday, prompting a flood watches and a winter storm warning up in the Sierra.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm is stronger than the one that passed through the region on Friday and Saturday. The third in a series of atmospheric river storms is expected to arrive in the region on Thursday.

Flood Watch For Bay Area

In the Bay Area, showers will develop in the North Bay on Monday afternoon, becoming more intense and spreading south by evening. On Tuesday, rain is expected to be widespread, with the highest accumulations in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Forecasters project 2-4 inches of additional rain in the North Bay from the latest storm, while locations south of the Bay Bridge will receive 1-3 inches. Meanwhile the Santa Cruz Mountains could see 3-5 inches.

A Flood Watch is in effect from 4 PM Monday through 4 AM Wednesday for the Bay Area and Central Coast.

The weather service has issued a flood watch for all nine Bay Area counties, along with the Central Coast from 4 p.m. Monday thorough 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Flood, Wind Watches For Central Valley

Meanwhile in the Central Valley, forecasters with the Sacramento office of the weather service said rain will remain north of Interstate 80 Monday morning spreading south by afternoon. Heavier rain arrives Monday night and will continue through Tuesday night.

Rainfall is expected to range from 1-3 inches in the valley, 3-8 inches in the Sierra foothills and 5-10 inches in the mountains below 5,500 feet. A flood watch has been issued for locations below 3,500 feet from 4 p.m. Monday through 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Along with the rain, a wind advisory remains in effect Monday for much of the Sacramento Valley and northern San Joaquin Valley. South winds 15-25 mph, gusting to 45 mph are expected.

The wind advisory expires at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Sierra Winter Storm Warning

In the Sierra, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Western Slope of the Northern Sierra above 5,500 feet from 1 p.m. Monday through 10 a.m. Wednesday. One to three feet of snow is expected, up to four feet over the peaks, along with winds gusting as high as 70 mph.

The warning was announced Sunday afternoon and will be in effect for mountainous areas above 5,500 feet. The post by the National Weather Service Sacramento office X account noted that the Winter Snow Warning would go into effect for Lassen Park and Western Plumas County at 10 a.m. Monday, with the warning expanding to include the Northern Sierra as of 1 p.m.

"Mountain travel will be difficult to impossible during this time, and is discouraged!" the X post read.

There will be near white out conditions at times and major travel delays due to the snow and wind, with road closures possible if not likely.

Drivers heading into the mountains can check the latest highway conditions, including whether chain controls are in effect, online.

A Winter Storm Warning has also been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area from 1 p.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Snow accumulations are expected to range from 1-3 feet in areas above 7,000 feet in elevation.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from Monday through Wednesday for the mountains above 5500 feet. Mountain travel will be difficult to impossible during this time, and is discouraged!



❄️: https://t.co/7FMe5twj20

⛓️: https://t.co/6jnhwJwK5a pic.twitter.com/b6BAeXZgIH — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 2, 2025

Forecasters said snow levels will start at 7,500 feet as of Monday morning, lowering to 6,000 to 7,000 feet by Monday evening. Snow levels are expected to lower to 4,000 to 5,000 feet by Tuesday night, lowering to 3,000 to 3,500 on Wednesday.