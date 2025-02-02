Winter Storm Warning issued for the Sierra starting Monday

First Alert Weather Sunday morning forecast First Alert Weather Sunday morning forecast 03:43

As a second atmospheric river takes aim at Northern California, the Sacramento office of the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for Monday through Wednesday

The warning was announced Sunday afternoon and will be in effect for mountainous areas above 5,500 feet. The post by the National Weather Service Sacramento office X account noted that the Winter Snow Warning would go into effect for Lassen Park and Western Plumas County at 10 a.m. Monday, with the warning expanding to include the Northern Sierra as of 1 p.m.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from Monday through Wednesday for the mountains above 5500 feet. Mountain travel will be difficult to impossible during this time, and is discouraged! #CAwx



The warning will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Between one and three feet of snow are expected to fall above 5,500 feet elevation, with up to five feet possible at highest peaks/ The snowfall rates will be at one to two inches per hour with winds gusting as high as 60-70 MPH.

"Mountain travel will be difficult to impossible during this time, and is discouraged!" the X post read.

There will be near white out conditions at times and major travel delays due to the snow and wind, with road closures possible if not likely.

Drivers heading into the mountains can check the latest highway conditions, including whether chain controls are in effect, online.

Rain from the system has been falling across Northern California since Friday, keeping the region wet all weekend.

Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort announced on Saturday via its Facebook page that the heavy rain and high elevation snow from the current atmospheric river system would close the resort from Sunday through Tuesday. The resort's personnel will be on the mountain assessing conditions daily and plan to resume operations on Wednesday.