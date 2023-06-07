76th Annual Tony Awards to air live Sunday, June 11 on CBS and Paramount+

Preview of the 76th Annual Tony Awards on June 11 on CBS Preview of the 76th Annual Tony Awards on June 11 on CBS 02:22

NEW YORK -- All eyes are on the Tony Awards, set to air June 11 on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

It's going ahead as scheduled after the Writers Guild of America said it will not picket the upcoming awards show.

CBS is the broadcast partner of the Tony Awards.

