New round of rain, damaging winds batters Bay Area, Central Coast
Severe wind gusts were ripping through the Bay Area and Central Coast as a new rainstorm descended on an already soaked and weather-damage region.
Downed trees and power lines were reported across the region as the storm front moved in early Tuesday afternoon. One person was killed in Portola Valley after a tree fell on top of the van he was driving.
KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area
The National Weather Service said a high wind warning was in effect for the Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, Carmel Valley, Arroyo Seco, Lake San Antonio, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, until 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Winds topping 70 mph were reported through the Santa Cruz Mountains and the damaging gusts triggered thousands of power outages. Highway 17 was briefly closed in both directions by a fallen tree that also downed wires at around 1:15 p.m., but the highway reopened about an hour later.
Van driver killed by toppled tree in Portola Valley
A person driving a van was killed Tuesday afternoon in Portola Valley after a tree toppled onto the vehicle, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The van was heading eastbound on Alpine Road just west of Interstate Highway 280 when a large tree fell onto the moving vehicle at around 1:30 p.m., the CHP said.
The solo occupant of the van was trapped inside and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bay Area airports experience delays, cancellations due to storm
Bay Area airports have reported flight delays and cancellations Tuesday due to wet and windy weather conditions.
About 300 flights have been delayed and 27 flights have been canceled at San Francisco International Airport. The delays at SFO average about 70 minutes.
Oakland International Airport has reported one canceled arrival and 24 delayed departures over 30 minutes. The airport has no canceled departures.
San Jose Mineta International Airport is experiencing minimal delays along with one canceled arrival and one canceled departure due to weather conditions. The airport has also supported five diversions due to weather at other airports.
Bay Ferry cancels trips due to strong winds, rough water
SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Bay Ferry has canceled several trips due to strong winds and rough waters during Tuesday's storm.
"Wind is a much bigger problem for us. The Bay is ROUGH right now so we've had a few cancellations," the agency said in a tweet Tuesday. "We apologize for the inconvenience but safety comes first."
According to the SF Bay Ferry Alerts Twitter account, the agency has canceled at least nine trips between 2 p.m. and 3:20 p.m., impacting destinations including South San Francisco, downtown San Francisco, Oakland, Alameda, Richmond and Vallejo.
Officials urge passengers to use BART or AC Transit to complete trips across the bay in the meantime.
Downed wires close southbound I-880/CA-84 connector
FREMONT -- CHP issued a severe traffic alert Tuesday afternoon due to downed wires on the southbound I-880 connector ramp to CA-84 W and CA-84 E in Fremont.
The 511.org SF Bay Area Twitter account posted about the closure shortly after 2:30 p.m.
CHP said the connector ramps are currently blocked. Eastbound traffic is diverting off to I-880 southbound and westbound traffic is diverting off to Fremont Avenue at the intersection.
Motorists are being advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.
Tree falls on car along Highway 29 in Napa County
A tree fell onto a vehicle traveling along northbound St. Helena Highway/SR 29 between St. Helena and Calistoga Tuesday, according to Cal Fire.
No one was hurt. Cal Fire said Highway 29 was temporarily closed at Bale Lane.
Storm system slams into Bay Area unleashing damaging wind gusts
A pair of spinning low-pressure systems rotating around a common center, parked off the California coast, was adding another layer of misery for rain-weary Bay Area residents.
In a season of weather oddities, a new phrase was added to local vocabulary Tuesday afternoon. It's called the "Fujiwhara Effect" and is the interaction between two similarly sized low-pressure centers rotating around a common center.
The combination, forecasters said, will whip up 60 mph winds and leave toppled trees and downed powerlines in the storm's wake.
Eastbound I-580 roadway crack near Livermore forces lane closures
Caltrans crews battled winds and rain Tuesday as they raced to repair a crack and small landslide that has forced the closure of two eastbound lanes on Interstate Highway 580 in Livermore.
The closure backed up traffic during the morning commute as a wet weather system moved into the area. There was no ETA as to when the repairs would be completed and the lane reopened.
Caltrans spokesman Bart Ney warned drivers to expect lengthy delays.
No telling how much more snow coming for Sierra Nevada
No one really knows how much snow fell on the infamous Donner Party when the pioneers were trapped atop the Sierra Nevada for months and dozens died near Lake Tahoe in the winter of 1846-47.
But this season has now etched its way into the history books as the second snowiest in the 77 years of record-keeping at the Central Sierra Snow Lab — more than 56.4 feet (677 inches, 17.2 meters) with no end in sight.
And there's still a chance it could surpass the record of 67.7 feet (812 inches, 20.6 meters) set in 1951-52 when more than 200 passengers on a San Francisco-bound luxury train from Chicago were stranded for three days near Donner Pass west of Truckee, California.