Downed tree derails Amtrak train near Martinez

MARTINEZ – A tree fell onto an Amtrak train in Contra Costa County Tuesday afternoon, causing it to derail, according to authorities.

Around 3:25 p.m., the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department responded to the scene, located about ½ mile east of Port Costa. Fifty-five passengers were on board.

The agency said an hour later that there were no injuries as a result of the derailment.

Amtrak Senior Public Relations Manager Olivia Irvin told Bay City News Service that the train derailed at 2:50 p.m. when it hit the tree. She said the tree remained upright and all systems remained operable.

Irvin said the adjacent track is open and service was being single tracked through the area just after 5:15 p.m.

The derailment is leading to major delays on Capitol Corridor service between the Bay Area and Sacramento.

BART announced that it is offering mutual aid for the impacted Amtrak passengers, by granting free rides between the Richmond and Coliseum stations through Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the County Connection in Contra Costa County is offering free rides to any BART station to those with valid Amtrak tickets.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.