Update: Repairs on 3rd Street Bridge in San Francisco continue after storm damage from barges

SAN FRANCISCO -- Repairs on the damaged 3rd Street Bridge in San Francisco continued Wednesday, a day after the span sustained damage after being struck by two industrial barges that became unmoored during Tuesday's storm.

The San Francisco Department of Public Works said its carpenters were working to shore up and block off the buckled wooden walkway Wednesday.

The SFDPW Twitter account posted photos and video showing the work being done.

After untethered barges rammed the Third Street Bridge during yesterday’s fierce winds, our carpenters worked today to shore up & block off the buckled wooden walkway. The drawbridge is open for crossings, but span lifts on hold, pending further assessment by our engineers. pic.twitter.com/b1BWXtLDCH — San Francisco Public Works (@sfpublicworks) March 22, 2023

Officials said the drawbridge is open for crossings, but span lifts remain on hold pending further assessment by engineers.

The 3rd Street Bridge in San Francisco was closed to through traffic for several hours Tuesday after being struck by two industrial barges that came loose, according to San Francisco Department Public Works.

The span -- also known as the Lefty O'Doul Bridge -- was struck by industrial barges that came loose in Mission Creek and collided with it during high winds and surf, SFDPW officials said.

The San Francisco Fire Department Public Information Officer's Twitter account also posted photos and video of the damage early Tuesday evening.

AVOID AREA 3RD STREET BRIDGE



INDUSTRIAL BARGES LOOSE AND HIT THE BRIDGE- 3RD STREET BRIDGE (LEFTY O’DOULS’ IS CLOSED



DIGITAL CREDIT SFFD PIO pic.twitter.com/BQCZXYWHG7 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 22, 2023

The SF Department of Public Works announced at around 9:30 p.m. that one westbound and two eastbound lanes were back open to traffic. However, a second westbound lane and the pedestrian walkway remained closed.