Over 76,000 PG&E customers without power after storm

SAN FRANCISCO -- More than 76,000 PG&E customers around the Bay Area remained without power Wednesday afternoon after a storm this week brought rain and high winds to the region, according to the utility.

The majority of the outages were in the East Bay, where 41,657 customers were without power as of 1 p.m. Wednesday. There were also more than 24,500 customers affected along the Peninsula, more than 5,000 in San Francisco, 3,800 in the South Bay and 1,325 in the North Bay, PG&E officials said.

The storm that arrived in the Bay Area on Tuesday initially left more than 100,000 PG&E customers without power as winds exceeding 50 mph blew through the region.

There is no estimate yet for when all customers will have their power restored. PG&E officials said Wednesday they have more than 5,700 people responding to the outages and 20-plus helicopters doing damage assessments around the utility's coverage area.

Since a string of winter storms hit the region in late December, PG&E says crews have replaced 847 miles of wire, 4,940 power poles and have removed 13,263 trees that damaged the utility's infrastructure.