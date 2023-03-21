Van driver killed by toppled tree in Portola Valley

PIX Now -- Tuesday afternoon headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PORTOLA VALLEY -- A person driving a van was killed Tuesday afternoon in Portola Valley after a tree toppled onto the vehicle, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The van was heading eastbound on Alpine Road just west of Interstate Highway 280 when a large tree fell onto the moving vehicle at around 1:30 p.m., the CHP said.

A van appears crumpled after a tree fell on it while traveling on Alpine Road in Portola Valley just west of I-280, killing the driver, March 21, 2023. CBS

The solo occupant of the van was trapped inside and when emergency crews were able to eventually reach him he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A number of other trees were downed by winds in the same area. Gusty winds were accompanying another storm system in the region, downing trees and power lines across the Bay Area and Central Coast.

Alpine Road was closed west of I-280 and the CHP said there was no estimated time of reopening.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.