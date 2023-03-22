Mudslide triggers evacuations in Woodside neighborhood

WOODSIDE -- San Mateo County officials recommended that the residents of approximately 30 homes on Patrol Road in rural Woodside leave their homes Wednesday after a mudslide shutdown the roadway.

A photo posted on social media showed a stream of mud oozing down the street. Deputies went door to door to warn residents of the threat.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Woodside and surrounding communities until 1 p.m. after up to 3 inches of rain has fallen in the saturated hillsides over the last 24 hours.

And the rain was still falling.

"The 600-800 block of Patrol Road in Woodside is currently under a 'Highly Recommended Evacuation.' A mudslide has caused the road to be shut down," San Mateo officials tweeted.

"If you live in this area, please pack your "Go Bag", with necessary essentials: insurance policy, pets, medications, a change of clothes, and LEAVE NOW. Once the road gives out completely, residents in that area will not have access to emergency services."