Big rig overturns on eastbound Bay Bridge; Evening commute traffic grinds to halt

SAN FRANCISCO -- A big rig has rolled over on the Bay Bridge going eastbound Interstate Highway 80 before Treasure Island and east of 4th Street, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday afternoon.

The collision has caused injuries, CHP said.

The right and center lanes were completely blocked. All trucks were being asked to exit eastbound I-80 at 4th Street because there was not enough clearance to pass the overturned truck, the CHP said.

People were advised to avoid the bridge and use alternative routes. There was no estimated time to reopen the roadway. 

bay-bridge-big-rig-032123-02.jpg
Authorities on the scene of an overturned big rig on the lower deck of the Bay Bridge on March 21, 2023. San Francisco Fire Department

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

March 21, 2023

