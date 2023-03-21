Stormfront pinwheels damaging winds into San Francisco Bay Area; Develops hurricane-like eye

SAN FRANCISCO -- A spinning low pressure parked just off the California coast Tuesday morning, threatened the Bay Area with 60 mph wind gusts and storm cells containing intense downpours and possibly thundershowers.

The system was developing a hurricane-like eyewall as it spun offshore.

eye-of-storm NWS

Depending where you live, the showers could be pretty intense.

"The accompanying rain looks to be heavy at times, especially over the Santa Lucia Mountains and Santa Cruz Mountains where maximum rainfall totals by Wednesday are forecast to get up to around 6-7 inches and 4-5 inches, respectively," the weather service said.

"Corresponding lower elevation rainfall totals look to be in the 0.5-1.0 inches range in the North Bay, 0.75-1.25 inches heart of the San Francisco Bay Area, and 1.0-2.0 inches in the Monterey Bay region."

An urban and small creek warning was issued Tuesday morning by the weather service for the South Bay as heavy rain fell across the region.

While the weather conditions created treacherous driving conditions during the morning commute, the storm's fury was targeting the waterlogged Monterey Peninsula and communities south to Los Angeles with a Cat. 3 atmospheric river.

The river will dump as much as 6 inches in the foothills and mountains of the Central Coast and Southern California by Wednesday night.

ar-tuesday noaa image

"Rainfall rates will generally range between 0.25-0.50 inches/hour, but local rates of 0.50-1.00 inches/hour will be possible with the front and associated with any thunderstorm activity," the National Weather Service warned.

A flood watch is in effect for the area due to the very wet conditions and expected rainfall. In the Bay Area -- which has just recovered from a fierce windstorm that left 300,000 without power -- once again was facing the threat of damaging gusts.

A high wind warning went into effect at 7 a.m. and will linger for the rest of the day along the coast. A high wind advisory was in place for the inland communities. The gusts of up to 60 mph will be enough to down power lines, rip off branches and topple trees.

"It appears two bands of especially strong winds, extending out like the arms of a pinwheel, will rapidly move through from off the Big Sur coast," the weather service said. "The first Tuesday morning and the second Tuesday afternoon. Highest wind speeds in both cases look to be focused over the southern half of our district, with highest gusts in windiest locations potentially reaching up into the 65-75 mph range."

Forecasters warned Bay Area residents of the dangers the winds with the saturated soils and weakened trees present.

"People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches," forecasters said. "If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows."

Forecasters also warned that with the projected accompanying strong lower tropospheric vertical wind shear, you "can't rule out the possibility of a waterspout, or local spinup over land, and will need to carefully monitor the radar. Small hail could also occur."