Update: 2 dead from toppled trees among windswept chaos in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two people were killed by falling trees in San Francisco Tuesday as an epic windstorm fueled by a bomb cyclone swept through the region, the city announced Wednesday. The victims were among at least five people in the Bay Area killed by toppled trees.

The two unidentified victims were brought to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with injuries from two separate storm-related incidents and did not survive their injuries, according to a press statement from the city.

"We saw areas of significant damage, as well as dangerous conditions caused by falling glass and downed trees. I want to thank all the City workers who have been out taking care of San Francisco during and after this most recent storm," said Mayor London Breed in a prepared statement Wednesday. "Tragically, two people lost their lives, which is a grave reminder of how serious and dangerous this storm became. The repeated storms have been challenging, but our public workers have been out keeping residents safe, limiting damage as much as possible and quickly cleaning up the City."

It was not clear whether the two deaths were among the four people who were injured, three critically, by falling trees around the city on Tuesday afternoon.

The San Francisco Fire Department said two were critically injured and hospitalized after being struck by a falling tree at Post and Polk streets. A third person was critically hurt by a falling tree at 23rd Avenue and Lincoln Way, just south of Golden Gate Park. Another person suffered moderate injuries after a tree fell on them at Ellis and Hyde Streets.

Aside from the downed trees, a couch went airborne - blown off a high-rise balcony in a South of Market neighborhood - glass was blown out of another high-rise, and barges broke loose to slam into the 3rd St. bridge next to Oracle Park.

During the height of Tuesday's storm, San Francisco Airport reported a peak wind gust of 64 mph. The hurricane-like winds whipped up waves on the bay, crashing them over the seawall, and knocking down giant trees along the Embarcadero.

Pedestrians also proved to be no match against the windstorm. People struggled to walk and clung to street posts to keep their balance.

"It's been a blustery day and nothing like I've ever seen here in San Francisco," said Todd Statz of Fairfax.

On social media, a San Francisco couple videotaped titles being ripped off their high-rise balcony. Moments later, a couch flies by their window.

"A couch just flew by," one of the residents could be heard exclaiming. "It almost hit my car."

Damaging winds blow tiles, couch off San Francisco high-rise balcony @KPIXtv 🎥 Brandon Au #bayarea pic.twitter.com/FMXuFBvbXu — Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) March 22, 2023

For the second time in a week, the winds were strong enough to blow out a window in a San Francisco Financial District high-rise.

Fire officials said crews responded to 50 California St. following a report of a broken window on the 21st floor. Last week, high winds led to glass being blown out from 555 California, a 52-story high-rise that was once known as the Bank of America Center ..

window-blown-out by winds kpix

Fire officials also confirmed that a window fell from the Millennium Tower on 301 Mission Street. No injuries were reported.

The San Francisco Ferry canceled several trips due to rough waters and damaging winds, forcing commuters like Statz and Keith Mutzman to take a bus shuttle to Marin.

"Four or five blocks that I saw, I saw five or six trees down which I've never seen in San Francisco before," said Statz.

"I actually watched a tree break in the wind, right on third and mission, it was kind of like monsoon weather going on this afternoon," said Mutzman.

Three industrial barges also slammed into the Third Street Bridge next to Oracle Park. The impact wrecked the wooden planks and broke part of the railing. Several road closures slowed traffic right at the start of the evening commute.

AVOID AREA 3RD STREET BRIDGE



INDUSTRIAL BARGES LOOSE AND HIT THE BRIDGE- 3RD STREET BRIDGE (LEFTY O’DOULS’ IS CLOSED



DIGITAL CREDIT SFFD PIO pic.twitter.com/BQCZXYWHG7 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 22, 2023

"I mean road closures on every block. Trees blocking the road, I mean it's impossible to drive today in San Francisco, let alone boat or anywhere, I mean it's impossible to get home," said Britt Lindberg of San Francisco, who was waiting for an Uber to North Beach along the Embarcadero.

"The windows on the 28th floor of the building where we work at were literally shaking, and when we were looking outside the window, we could see waves crashing on the pier, it looked crazy, it looked apocalyptic," said Andre Spinoglio of San Francisco.

Statz said he'll be getting home to Fairfax at least four hours later than expected.

"I was in a meeting all day and I kept getting these alerts on my phone like wires down, accident, and I was like okay something's going on out there, and then I walked outside and it was just like a hurricane," he said.