Eastbound I-580 roadway crack near Livermore blocks lanes, snarls traffic for miles

LIVERMORE -- Monday afternoon's commute on eastbound Interstate Highway 580 through Livermore was ground to a halt for miles after the discovery of a large crack in the roadway.

Caltrans tweeted at 2:42 p.m. that the two right lanes of eastbound I-580 were closed east of North Flynn Road and that while crews were working to reopen the lanes, they would not be reopened in time for the eastbound commute.

The two right lanes of eastbound I-580 are closed east of North Flynn Road in Livermore due to a crack in the lanes. @CaltransD4 is working to reopen the lanes, however we are unable to reopen in time for Monday afternoon/evening commute. Thank you for your patience. — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) March 20, 2023

The crack appears to have been caused by a small landslide next to the eastbound lanes which also collapsed a portion of the concrete barrier along the shoulder.

As of 4:22 p.m., traffic was backed up more than 17 miles to Airway Boulevard. Frontage roads along I-580 were also jammed.

There was no estimate from Caltrans on when the lanes would reopen.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.