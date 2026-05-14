Live Updates: Candidates face off in the CBS News California and San Francisco Examiner Governor's Debate
What to know about the CBS News California and San Francisco Examiner gubernatorial debate
- Coverage of the debate will begin at 5 p.m. PDT live on CBS News stations in San Francisco (KPIX), Sacramento (KOVR) and Los Angeles (KCBS/KCAL) and streamed on the stations' digital platforms, beginning with an AR/VR-technology-driven pre-debate segment with the latest polling on the race and live reports from the field.
- The 90-minute debate begins at 5:30 p.m. live from the Julia Morgan Ballroom in San Francisco, moderated by CBS News Bay Area reporter Ryan Yamamoto, CBS News Los Angeles reporter Tom Wait and San Francisco Examiner editor-in-chief Schuyler Hudak Prionas.
- The debate is targeted toward undecided June 2 primary election voters and will cover major statewide issues including affordability, housing, public safety, climate, education and healthcare. The candidates participating are Xavier Becerra (D), Chad Bianco (R), Steve Hilton (R), Matt Mahan (D), Katie Porter (D), Tom Steyer (D) and Antonio Villaraigosa (D).
- Voters have already begun receiving their ballots in the mail, and early voting by mail began on May 4.
Learn more about candidates' stances on the issues in the California Governor's Race interactive guide
CBS News California launched an interactive tool to help voters navigate this year's gubernatorial race. The California Governor's Race Candidate Guide features 20 hours of interviews with top-polling candidates to provide voters the opportunity to compare each candidate's responses side-by-side on the issues that matter most to them.
Those running to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom as California's next chief executive offered their thoughts on more than a dozen issues, including homelessness, housing affordability, gas prices and environmental policy, immigration, healthcare, crime and public safety funding, and the state's ongoing insurance crisis.
Here's what to know about the CBS News California/San Francisco Examiner Governor's Debate format
The format of the CBS News California and San Francisco Examiner Governor's Debate on Thursday will allow candidates to question each other directly.
Candidates will also participate in segments in which they address real-world issues California voters may face in their daily lives. The Californians who will be featured include a working single mother pursuing education; a couple struggling to achieve homeownership; and a scientist warning of the long-term consequences of inaction on climate change.
This structure for Thursday's debate differs from the previous face-off hosted by CBS News California stations, which comprised three segments focused on affordability, accountability and social issues that lasted roughly half an hour each.
Becerra, Hilton, Steyer lead field in latest polling on California governor's race
An Emerson College poll released the day before the CBS News California and San Francisco Examiner Governor's Debate showed Xavier Becerra leading the field with likely voters surveyed at 19%, followed by Steve Hilton and Tom Steyer both receiving 17%. Chad Bianco came in at 11%, followed by Katie Porter at 10%, Matt Mahan at 8%, Antonio Villaraigosa at 4% and Tony Thurmond at 1%. Twelve percent said they remained undecided.
In a CBS News/YouGov poll last month conducted before the April 28 CBS California Governor's Debate, Hilton received support from 16% of likely voters polled, with Steyer and Becerra following at 15% and 13% respectively. Bianco came in at 10%, Porter received 9%, Matt Mahan and Antonio Villaraigosa both received 4%, and Tony Thurmond received 1%. The survey also found that a significant 26% of those polled were undecided.
California's June 2 primary is an open primary where the top two vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation, advance to face off in the November general election.